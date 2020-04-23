Hot day on tap in Central Florida; more severe weather possible

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be hot Thursday across Central Florida, but another round of severe weather is possible early Friday.

Orlando will reach a high near 90 degrees, with minimal rain chances late Thursday. The average high on this date is 84. The record high is 96, set in 1968.

“We are pinpointing a new front that will move in and bring storms Friday morning,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Some storms will be strong to severe, with strong winds, lightning, heavy rain and the possibility of rotating storms that could lead to tornadoes.”

Friday’s high will be in the mid-80s, with a 90% coverage of rain for the first half of the day.

“Because the front will stall out, rain chances will stick around through Saturday at 70%, but the risk of severe weather will be a bit lower because of rain and a stabilized atmosphere due to added cloud cover and showers,” Bridges said.

Rain chances dip to 20% Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-80s over the weekend.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 7.10 inches.

Earlier this week, two tornadoes touched down in Central Florida, but there were no injuries or widespread damage.