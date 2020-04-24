75ºF

Severe weather threat winding down across Central Florida

Isolated strong storm still possible south of Orlando

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

This is what the radar could look like later Friday. The darker reds indicate heavy rain and storms.
ORLANDO, Fla. – The strong storms that were around Friday morning have moved off into the Atlantic, but additional rounds of rain and storms continue to push in from the Gulf of Mexico.

While the severe threat is over for areas north of Orlando, south of the Metro could see an isolated strong storm through the late afternoon.

Severe
Rain chances stay elevated through dinner for all of Central Florida, fading deeper into the evening.

Another chance for strong storms is around Saturday as a cold front stalls out over the region.

Severe threat Saturday
The severe weather threat Saturday is not expected to be as widespread as it was Friday morning. Beyond Sunday, the weather turns quieter and much more pleasant.

