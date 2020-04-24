Severe weather threat winding down across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The strong storms that were around Friday morning have moved off into the Atlantic, but additional rounds of rain and storms continue to push in from the Gulf of Mexico.

While the severe threat is over for areas north of Orlando, south of the Metro could see an isolated strong storm through the late afternoon.

Severe

Rain chances stay elevated through dinner for all of Central Florida, fading deeper into the evening.

Another chance for strong storms is around Saturday as a cold front stalls out over the region.

Severe threat Saturday

The severe weather threat Saturday is not expected to be as widespread as it was Friday morning. Beyond Sunday, the weather turns quieter and much more pleasant.