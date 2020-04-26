Hot Sunday, turning more refreshing by the evening
Stray storm possible south of Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla- – Most will be dry, but all be hot Sunday ahead of a cold front that will bring refreshing changes by dinner Sunday evening. Highs climb back into the lower 90s for most of Central Florida Sunday afternoon. The exceptions to this will be in Marion and Flagler counties where the cold front will pass by earlier. Highs will be in the mid-to upper 80s.
By Sunday evening, it will turn much more comfortable and borderline cool overnight. Temperatures by Monday morning will dip into the 50s and 60s. Sunshine dominates Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The next and lone shot of rain over the next 7 days arrives Thursday.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.