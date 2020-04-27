Sunny, comfortable day on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s gonna’ be a nice, sunshiny (and breezy) day in Central Florida.

“We will see lots of sunshine Monday and clear skies through the night,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will reach a high of 80 degrees. The average high on this date is 85. The record high is 97, set in 1908.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday is more of the same, although the high will creep to 83 degrees.

Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

“More humidity returns as another front approaches Thursday, increasing rain chances to 40%,” Bridges said.

Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows near 60.

Sunshine abounds Friday, with a high in the mid-80s.

The weekend will be hotter, but rain chances remain slim.