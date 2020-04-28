Another beautiful day on tap before front brings changes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Grab a jacket because Tuesday is off to a chilly start across Central Florida.

Temperatures are starting off in the 50s across most of the region, with a high of 85 degrees expected later in the day. The average high for this time of year is 85 degrees, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

On Monday, Orlando saw a high of 80 degrees. The record high for Monday’s date was 97, set in 1908, according to Bridges. The high in Orlando Tuesday will be 83 degrees, much lower than the 95-degree record for Tuesday’s date, which was set in 2011.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast behind the front that brought rain a few days ago.

Conditions are dry for now but changes are on the way.

“Expect temperatures and humidity levels to rise in the coming days,” Bridges said. "The wind will have more of a southerly component heading into tonight and tomorrow, allowing for temperatures to warm and for humidity to go up."

Central Florida will see a high of 88 degrees on Wednesday, before a new front brings a 60% coverage of rain with a couple of thunderstorms on Thursday, according to Bridges.

Expect a high of 84 on Thursday and then a high in the low 80s on Friday. After that, the 90s return.

“Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-80s on Saturday and 90 on Sunday, with temperatures in the low 90s by Monday,” Bridges said.