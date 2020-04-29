After beautiful start to week, new front could bring strong storms to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida can expect to see one more dry day Wednesday before a new front moves in and brings the chance for strong storms on Thursday.

Expect a high temperature of 87 degrees Wednesday after waking up to the 60s and 70s across Central Florida. With the added humidity in the atmosphere, it will feel more like the 90s on Wednesday afternoon, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

After that, the chance for rain and storms increases.

“Rain chances hold off until late Wednesday night and early Thursday,” Bridges said. “Some storms will be strong with strong wind, lightning and heavy rain. We can’t rule out the possibility of one or two rotating storms early in the morning on Thursday.”

Expect a 70% coverage of rain Thursday before rain chances come to an end late in the day.

Expect a high of 83 on Thursday after warming to 87 degrees on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low and mid-80s for Friday and Saturday and will return to the 90s for Sunday and the start of next week, Bridges said.

Temperatures in Orlando Tuesday reached a high of 83 degrees, two degrees below average for that date. The average high in Orlando for Wednesday’s date is 85 degrees and the record high is 96 degrees, which was set in 1906.

The expected rainfall Thursday won’t hurt, as there is a deficit of 6.91 inches of rain since the start of the year, according to Bridges.