Drought conditions improve as strong storms pass through Central Florida

Drought conditions continue for most of Central Florida, but thanks to recent rain, all of the region has been removed from the severe drought category. Drought conditions have eroded completely in parts of Osceola, Brevard and Volusia counties.

Parts of Brevard and Osceola counties picked up more than a couple of inches of rain this past week. The Thursday release of the drought monitor by the United States Department of Agriculture does not include the rain received Thursday morning.

Last week, severe drought status encompassed 26% of the sunshine state. As of the most recent update, only 7% of Florida remains in a severe drought.

For 2020, most of Central Florida remains in a significant deficit in the rainfall department.

Even with improving drought conditions, all of Central Florida remains below normal in the rainfall department.

After Thursday, a dry stretch returns to the region through at least the middle of next week.