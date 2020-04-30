77ºF

Strong storms move through Central Florida Thursday morning

More storms possible Thursday afternoon

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Storms Thursday morning could be strong with heavy rain, lightning and an isolated damaging wind gust possible.
ORLANDO, Fla.- – A line of storms along a cold front will continue to push through Central Florida through the pre-dawn hours. The main threats with the storms Thursday morning will be heavy rain and lightning. An isolated damaging wind gust will be possible in the strongest storms.

Severe threats Thursday through the early afternoon.
As the cold front crosses after lunch, a few more storms will re-develop, mainly southeast of I-4. A few of these could be strong with damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning the main threats.

Skies clear out through the late morning northwest of I-4. An isolated storm will remain possible through about 3 p.m.
Behind the cold front Thursday evening, cooler, less-humid air returns. The comfortable weather sticks around through the start of the weekend before hot and humid weather arrives again Sunday.

