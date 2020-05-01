Car Wash Day: Sunshine abounds in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after rain fell across the region, Central Florida will see abundant sunshine Friday.

“We are pinpointing much drier air building in behind the front that brought the rain Thursday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Temperatures started Friday morning in the 50s and 60s.

Orlando will reach a high near 80. The average high on this date is 85. The record high is 96, set in 1917.

“Expect tons of sun, with rain chances out of the forecast through the weekend and all of next week,” Bridges said. “Of course, with no rain in sight, that will lead to an increased fire threat.”

Saturday’s high will be in the mid-80s. Sunday will top off near 90.