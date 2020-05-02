Near-perfect weather continues for much of the weekend across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.- – It’s the mood booster we all need right now! The weather has been just about perfect over the last few days and that is expected to continue for most of the weekend. Highs Saturday will be a little warmer than Friday, but the humidity will stay very low. After a cool start, highs Saturday afternoon return to the mid 80s inland and around 80 along the coast.

Dinner forecast

Sunshine dominates all weekend long. By Sunday, humidity starts to creep back in as temperatures make a run for 90 degrees. More humidity and heat arrive in the early stages of next week. Rain chances remain almost nonexistent for the foreseeable future so continue to be mindful with open flame. Most of Central Florida remains in a drought, even with the rain of last week.

For allergy sufferers, the relative good times continue. The pollen count remains in the medium to borderline low category through the middle of next week.