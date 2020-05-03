Turning hotter Sunday, dangerous day at the beach

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The sun will be out once again in full force Sunday! High temperatures turn a little hotter, around 90 degrees inland, lower 80s along the coast with a light southeast breeze. The breeze off of the Atlantic will bring in slightly more humidity for the second half of Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday

Even with relatively more humidity, it won’t be close to the mid-summer humidity we typically see in the months ahead.

Most of the week ahead is dry is hot, which will increase the brush fire danger as the week goes on.

Beach Forecast:

If you are headed to the beach Sunday, don’t forget top distance yourself, but also be mindful of the high rip current risk. Red flags will once again be flying at the beaches and it is advised that you not enter the ocean. Load up on the sunscreen as the UV index is extreme Sunday. Stay safe.