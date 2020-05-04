Sun shines on Florida as state reopens

Published: May 4, 2020, 5:57 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 6:04 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A wonderful week is on tap in Central Florida, with abundant sunshine atop the weather menu.

“High pressure is the dominant feature this week,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “This is sinking air and will lead to very little cloud cover, especially for the next couple days.”

Expect a high of 90 degrees Monday in Orlando, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 86. The record high is 98, set in 1915.

Highs will be near 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday, with no rain chances.

Thursday’s high will be in the mid-80s.

“The next chance for rain will be Saturday -- at 20% -- as a new front approaches,” Bridges said. “Expect a 30% chance of rain Sunday, with a high of 83.”

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 6.65 inches.

Florida begins phase one of its reopen plan after many businesses were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.