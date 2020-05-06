Forecast: High of 90 Wednesday, less than 80 Thursday
Rain possible on Mother’s Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando will reach a high near 90 degrees Wednesday, with a slight chance of rain, before a front brings changes to the region.
“The front will drop temperatures, but it will not bring a lot of rain,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.
Thursday’s high will be 78 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 86.
“There is a fire weather watch in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening as winds kick up around 15 mph,” Bridges said.
A fire weather watch means that critical fire conditions are forecast to occur.
Highs will be in the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday.
Rain chances will be 70% on Sunday, with a high near 80.
