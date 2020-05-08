Cool start gives way to pleasant day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many areas of Central Florida started Friday in the 40s, but the region will quickly warm up to a high in the mid-80s with abundant sunshine.

Orlando will reach a high near 85. The average high on this date is 87. The record high is 98, set in 1915.

Expect a high of 83 on Saturday, with a 20% chance of rain.

Rain chances ramp up to 80% on Mother’s Day, with a high of 77 in Orlando.

Monday will see rain chances dip back to 20%.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 6.94 inches.