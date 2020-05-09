Mainly dry Saturday, Rain chances increase for Mother’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla.- – It will be mainly dry Saturday, but it will also turn a bit more humid ahead of another cold front passing by Saturday evening. Along this front, a few stray showers will be possible late Saturday afternoon and early evening, but most will be dry. Highs Saturday top out around 80 northwest of I-4 and the mid 80s southeast of I-4.

The cold front will stall in South Florida Sunday focusing the steady to at times heavy rain to the southern third of the state. While the rain locally in Central Florida Sunday will be more scattered in nature and not all day, the best chance for heavy rain will reside along our coast.

Beach Forecast

There is a moderate risk for rip currents Saturday.

The rip current threat is lower than what it was last weekend, but still in the moderate category.

The best time to distance yourselves from others is of course low tide when there is more beach available. Beach area will be increasing through the early afternoon with low tide occurring around 4 p.m. along our local beaches.