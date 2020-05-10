Have indoor plans ready for mom, periods of rain for Mother’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla.- – It will be a dreary start to Mother’s Day with showers around through the morning. The steadiest rain looks to fall along and south of the I-4 corridor through Sunday afternoon. While there will still be scattered showers northwest of I-4, there will be much more in the way of dry weather Sunday. High temperatures only top out in the upper 70s.

Expected rain

Rain chances start to go down by dinner if your planning on grilling out for mom. Skies start to clear overnight to make way for sunshine Monday.

The next shot at rain beyond Sunday arrives Thursday.