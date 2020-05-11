Workweek starts with mid-80s, no rain in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Abundant sunshine returns to the Central Florida forecast Monday.

Orlando will reach a high near 85 degrees. The average high on this date is 87. The record high is 96, set in 1916.

“Dry air continues to push in, leading to clear skies by the afternoon, but there will be windy conditions,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Expect wind gusts up to 20 mph.”

Expect a high in the mid-80s through Wednesday, with no rain chances.

Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday and for Friday.

“Rain chances reappear Thursday at 20% and Friday and Saturday at 40% as a new front approaches,” Bridges said.

