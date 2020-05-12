Orlando area to see sunny, breezy day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Abundant sunshine will be joined by a constant breeze Tuesday in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high near 86 degrees, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. The average high on this date is 88. The record high is 96, set in 1892.

“We will be dry through Thursday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be near 85 degrees.

“Rain chances return at 50% on Friday and 40% on Saturday,” Bridges said. "Expect rain chances at 30% on Sunday and 20% Monday."

Highs will be in the low and mid-80s Friday and Saturday before jumping toward 90 on Sunday and Monday.