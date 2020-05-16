Dodging a few storms Saturday, High rip current threat at the beach

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Most will be dry Saturday, but we will all be breezy as an area of low pressure slides north parallel to the East Coast of Florida. As this system moves north, scattered showers and storms will be possible through the early evening. Most, again, will be dry Saturday, but the better rain chances reside along the coast. A few storms, however, could sneak inland.

Wind Forecast

Wind gusts at times could top 30 mph, especially along the coast. As the system out at sea pulls away Saturday night, Central Florida will clear and heat up Sunday and Monday. Highs both days will surge into the low 90s. A few scattered storms could bubble up Sunday, but most will again be dry.

Beach Forecast:

High rip current threat at the beach this weekend.

It will be a dangerous weekend to enter the ocean as the surf will be rough and the rip current threat extremely high. The red flags will be flying and it is advised not to enter the water.