Stay weather aware: Severe storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is kicking off the workweek with a chance for severe weather.

Central Florida can expect to see storms build in with a front and an area of low pressure stretching through the Gulf of Mexico.

According to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges, the worst of the weather is expected to begin Monday afternoon.

“Most storms will come after 2 p.m. Expect strong wind gusts greater than 50 to 60 mph, as well as heavy downpours that could lead to some localized flooding and lightning,” Bridges said. “The threat of tornadoes is very low.”

The storms are expected to last through the afternoon, as it will take awhile for the entire front to move through Central Florida, according to Bridges.

Expect a high temperature of 90 degrees for Monday and Tuesday and highs near 90 degrees for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Bridges said rain chances will stick around for the next couple of days.

“We will continue to have an unsettled weather pattern all week into the weekend with rain chances at 60% Monday, 50% on Tuesday and only 20% on Wednesday but back up to 40% for Thursday and for Friday,” Bridges said.

Rain chances will be at 30% for the weekend.

Pinpointing the tropics

Tropical Storm Arthur moves away from Florida. (WKMG)

Hurricane season doesn’t officially begin for two more weeks but News 6 meteorologists are already monitoring a system in the tropics.

According to Bridges, Tropical Storm Arthur is staying away from Florida but is moving north northeast at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30, is expected to bring above-average activity, according to forecasters at Colorado State University.

You can find everything you need to prepare your home and family for storm season at ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.