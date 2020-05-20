90s linger for a few hot days in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be another day of highs in the 90s in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high near 91 degrees Wednesday, with the “feels like” temperature in the mid- to upper 90s. The record high on this date is 96, set in 1935.

“We are pinpointing low rain chances at only 10%,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Humidity is still in place, leading to a warm afternoon that will feel even warmer.”

Overnight lows in the Orlando area will be in the low 70s.

Highs will stay in the low 90s for the next few days.

“A new boundary will gradually increase rain chances to 40% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday,” Bridges said.

Memorial Day won’t be a washout, but there will be a 30% coverage of rain, with a high near 90.