It’s starting to get Florida hot

ORLANDO, Fla. – Although we’re about a month away from the official start of summer, it’s going to feel like swampy Thursday in Central Florida.

Orlando will see a high in the mid-90s, with a chance of strong afternoon storms in Brevard and Osceola counties. Most of the rain will fall after 2 p.m.

The average high on this date is 89. The record high is 98, set in 1908.

The high will reach 94 on Friday.

There is a small craft advisory in effect for coastal zones of Central Florida until 10 a.m. Friday as seas will be up to 7 feet.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Expect a high in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances at 30%.