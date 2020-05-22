Sea breeze storm season arrives in Florida

Published: May 22, 2020, 5:55 am Updated: May 22, 2020, 6:00 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s going to be hot and stormy Friday -- and for the next six months.

Orlando will reach a high of 94, with a 40% coverage of afternoon storms. The average high on this date is 89. The record high is 97, set in 1962.

“It seems the wet season has begun across Central Florida as the east coast sea breeze will once again fire up,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Most storms happen after 2 p.m., and we can’t rule out the chance for a couple of stronger storms, with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain.”

Hail fell across portions of the Orlando area Thursday night, but there was no widespread damage.

Highs will be around 93 degrees over the weekend.

“Expect rain chances at 30% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday,” Bridges said. “It will not be a washout, but expect a slight increase in rain chances on Memorial Day. We will see on and off scattered afternoon showers every day through though next week.”

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.