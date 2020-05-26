LIVE RADAR: Tropical system continues to drench Central Florida

Published: May 26, 2020, 5:56 am Updated: May 26, 2020, 6:02 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for some more rain.

An area of low pressure continues to be centered over South and Central Florida, bringing tropical moisture to the Orlando area for the next couple of days.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms extend across Florida, the Bahamas and the adjacent Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico waters.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 20% chance of development within the next two days and a 20% chance over the next five days.

“Regardless of development, heavy rain could cause flash flooding over portions of Florida,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Rip currents and high seas will be a big issue as winds gusts pick up.”

Orlando will reach a high near 86 Tuesday, with a 50% coverage of rain. The average high on this date is 90. The record is 99, set in 1953.

Rain chances increase to 70% Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 90.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 8.24 inches, so the rain is much-needed.