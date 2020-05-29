Sea breeze storms bring crazy rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Holy rainfall, Batman!

Heavy rain fell across the region Thursday, and another round of sea breeze storms is expected to bring a deluge to Central Florida on Friday.

[TRACKING THE TROPICS: Third named storm on the way?]

“We are pinpointing an unsettled pattern once again across Central Florida that will linger through the early part of next week,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Lots of humid air in place and the sea breezes will help to fire up storms. We will also have winds out of the south and southwest, bringing in more heat.”

Orlando will reach a high near 92 Friday, with a 80% coverage of rain. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 100, set in 1908.

“Heat will be mixing with the afternoon sun, and the humid air will help to fire up some pop-up showers,” Bridges said. “We will see heavier downpours and strong to severe storms linger into the early evening.”

Rain chances stand at 70% Saturday as SpaceX will attempt for a second time to launch two NASA astronauts to the space station. Launch time is set for 3:22 p.m. If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX will try Sunday, but rain chances then are 60%.

“With added clouds, lightning and heavy rain, there will be a lot to battle to get the rocket in the sky,” Bridges said.

The chance of rain in the Orlando area currently stands at 40% Monday before dropping to 20% Tuesday through Thursday.