Feeling closer to 100 degrees across Central Florida Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – It’s that time of year! The heat surges back into Central Florida Sunday with highs returning to the low 90s. With the humidity factored in it will feel closer to 100 degrees at times. Like the past few days, storms will fire up after lunch and increase in coverage through the afternoon and early evening.

Future Radar

The pattern changes up a bit as a weak cold front moves through delivering relatively cooler, drier air to the Sunshine State. Highs by Tuesday and Wednesday will top out in the upper 80s with much lower rain and storm chances.

Beach Forecast:

Beach forecast

Load up on the sunscreen! The UV index is extreme with mainly sunny skies along the coast. A few extra clouds bubble up through the afternoon and storms will be possible. The rip current threat is moderate.