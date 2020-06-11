Heat index to hit 105 in Central Florida before sea breeze storms strike

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat index will again soar into the triple digits Thursday across Central Florida and there’s a good chance of afternoon storms.

Showers will be scattered at 30-40% along the coast but will be more widespread at 60-70% inland.

“A slightly faster moving east coast sea breeze will push most of the stronger storms further west by late afternoon,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. “Activity should be west of the area by this evening, with perhaps a lingering storm near Lake County.”

Before the storms ramp up, highs will be in the upper 80s along the coast and the low 90s for inland areas. Interior heat indices will be up to 105 degrees for a few hours.

“Expect a brief break from high humidity and rain chances Friday, with rain coverage down to 30%,” Campos said. “After a seasonable start Friday morning, with lows in the low 70s, high temperatures will rise into the 90s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine around. Drier air also means that heat index readings will be about 10 degrees lower than earlier this week.”

Higher rain chances return Saturday as moisture filters into the area. The greatest chance (50-60%) for rain will continue to favor inland areas by Saturday afternoon.

An increased moisture surge from the south will increase chances area-wide on Sunday, with rain coverage up to 70% and highs in the 80s.

Tracking the tropics

A well-defined tropical wave about 350 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce showers and thunderstorms.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 10 percent chance of tropical development because of dry air surrounding it.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.