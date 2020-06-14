Dodging a few storms at the parks Sunday
Highs in the upper 80s
ORLANDO, Fla. – For those heading to Universal Studios or SeaWorld, an umbrella may come in handy throughout the day.
We’ll be dry at the parks for most of the morning, but as we approach lunch, a stray shower or storm will be possible.
Most of the activity will stay towards the coast until later Sunday afternoon.
Storm chances begin to increase after 2 p.m. with the highest storm chances coming just prior to the parks closing for the evening.
Highs top out around 90 degrees.
All operating theme parks in Central Florida are open until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Scattered storm chances continue Monday afternoon, but will be about 30%.
