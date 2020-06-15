Water your flowers! Dry stretch coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be completely dry through the the middle of the week, but it will be much drier than a typical June afternoon.

A few stray showers or downpours may sneak onto the beaches through the early afternoon Monday, but most will be dry. After 2 p.m., a stray storm or two will be possible inland.

Future radar

High temperatures for most of the week will hover around 90 degrees.

Rain chances increase slightly by the end of the week.

Tracking the tropics

The tropics continue to be quiet after a hot start.

No new development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days.