75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Weather

Water your flowers! Dry stretch coming to Central Florida

Slightly better rain chances by the end of the week

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Rain
Sunshine on flower, grass
Sunshine on flower, grass (Pixlr)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be completely dry through the the middle of the week, but it will be much drier than a typical June afternoon.

A few stray showers or downpours may sneak onto the beaches through the early afternoon Monday, but most will be dry. After 2 p.m., a stray storm or two will be possible inland.

Future radar
Future radar

High temperatures for most of the week will hover around 90 degrees.

Rain chances increase slightly by the end of the week.

Tracking the tropics

The tropics continue to be quiet after a hot start.

No new development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: