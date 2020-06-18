Sea breeze storms return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are on the rise in Central Florida.

“Expect the east and west coast sea breezes to come together Thursday and fire up a high coverage of rain,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

There will be a 60% coverage of rain Thursday and 80% Friday. Rain chances stand at 40-50% over the weekend.

Orlando will reach a high near 90 degrees for the next couple of days. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 101, set in 1921.

The city’s yearly rain deficit stands at 5.28 inches.