Sea breeze storms to drench parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain is possible in parts of Central Florida on Friday when the sea breezes collide.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain, mainly after 2 p.m., with a high near 90 degrees. The record high on this date is 100, set in 1921.

“As early as lunchtime, we will see a few scattered showers moving on shore in Brevard County,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “The main concern will be the threat for heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.”

Saturday marks the first day of summer, and there will be a 50% chance of rain, with highs in the mid-90s.

Father’s Day will see a 40% chance of rain, with highs around 95.

Expect “feels like” temperatures near the triple digits next week.