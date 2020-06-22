Hot, humid day ahead of afternoon storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all about the heat for the next several days in Central Florida.

We will notice a little bit of extra humidity working in after a couple of drier days over the weekend. This humidity will lead to a few afternoon storms as the East and West Coast Seabreeze is move inland off the coast.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain for Monday and a 50% coverage of rain Tuesday and Wednesday with the rain chances between 40 and 50% through next weekend.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s all week long even for next weekend with temperatures feeling closer to 100 degrees. The record high for today’s date is 98° set in 1987.

The average high for today is 91 degrees.

On Sunday, in Orlando we had a high temperature of 94 degrees just as predicted. Sunday’s record high was 99° set back in 1944.

Florida saw a trace of rain officially putting the deficit at 3.99 inches since Jan. 1.

What’s brewing in the Atlantic?

Shower activity associated with a low-pressure system located several hundred miles southeast of Cape Cod Massachusetts is continuing to become less organized.

This area of low pressure has moved over cold water north of the gulf stream and tropical or subtropical development has become less likely. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 20% chance of development within the next five days.

“It won’t develop but even if it did it would stay far away from Florida and also relatively far away from the U.S.