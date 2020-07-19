Find the pool! Drier, hotter across Central Florida Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of Sunday will be dry with the exception of stray storm through the afternoon. All of us will be dry by the evening. High temperatures Sunday will jump into the low-to-mid 90s again inland and the upper 80s along the coast. With the humidity factored in, it will feel closer to 105 degrees at times.

Slightly better rain chances return early in the work week, but still below what we would typically see in summer in Central Florida.

Beach forecast:

There will be a moderate risk for rip currents Sunday.

The easterly breeze off of the Atlantic will help keep things a little more comfortable on the sand. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s with just a stray shower or storm possible.

Tropical update:

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a weak tropical wave near Hispaniola for the potential to develop over the next five days. Possible development would occur in the Gulf of Mexico after it increases rain chances for Florida by the middle of the week. Most of the tropical Atlantic remains quiet Sunday.