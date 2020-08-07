Late-day storms to hit Central Florida through weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – More rain and storms will rain on Central Florida in the coming days.

The late-day showers and thunderstorms will start around 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with storms getting stronger hours later and lasting into the night, with a 60% coverage of rain.

“Most of the storms that we see over the next several days will be based on the sea breezes,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Wind off the ocean waters out of the east will push inland of the beaches, producing storms for the evening hours across Central Florida."

Orlando will reach a high in the mid-90s Friday. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 99, set in 1987.

Rain chances increase to 70% Sunday and Monday.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando is 2.01 inches, although there’s been a surplus of 4.04 inches since June 1.

Currently, there’s nothing brewing in the tropics.