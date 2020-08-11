Battle of the sea breezes continues to bring late storms

Once again we will be pinpointing storms that start in the late evening and go into the night.

It’s all about the battle of the east and west coast sea breezes.

Rain chances will be high all week into the weekend. Expect a 70% coverage of rain on Tuesday and an 80% coverage on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances are 60% Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Because the rain chances start late in the day there is still plenty of time for temperatures to heat up. The high on Tuesday is 95 but will feel like 105 degrees. Rain chances roll in after 5 p.m. and linger until 9 p.m. possibly even 10 p.m.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s through the rest of the week and into next weekend.

Some storms along the boundary collisions of the sea breezes will be strong with strong wind close to 50 mph as well as heavy downpours that could lead localized flooding and lots of lightning and thunder that will keep you up if you go to bed early.

On Monday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 94 degrees. The average high for Aug. 10 is 92. The record high for was 98 set in 1917.

Orlando saw only a trace of rain officially Monday putting the deficit at 1.65 inches since Jan. 1 and our surplus at 4.40 inches since Juen 1.

The record high for Aug. 11 in Orlando is 98 set in 1917.

Pinpointing the tropics: 70% chance of development

There is a low about 1,500 miles from the lesser Antilles that the National Hurricane Center is giving a 70% chance of development within the next two days and a 70% chance of development within the next five days it will likely get a name which would be Josephine which is thank goodness so much easier to pronounce in that last one. We will have plenty of time to watch to see where it goes.