EF-0 tornado touches down in Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – What began as a waterspout turned into an EF-0 tornado as it touched down in Merritt Island Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The waterspout formed on Sykes Creek at 4:48 p.m., traveled southeast and came onshore, crossing Island Drive, Anchor Lane and Glen Haven Drive before it lifted near Phyllis Drive at 4:49 p.m, weather officials said.

Records show the tornado’s .4-mile path affected the Glen Isles and Glen Haven neighborhoods.

According to News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells, no warning was issued before the tornado.

The damage was minimal, with the peak intensity reaching 55 to 65 mph.

“Damage was most significant where the waterspout came onshore, where a back porch was lifted overtop a house and deposited in the front yard,” a release from the NWS read.

Other reports include tree damage, minor roof damage and blown over fences.

The NWS said the information provided Monday is preliminary and subject to change.