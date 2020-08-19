Forecasting Change: Hot streaks increasing leading to more air conditioner use

ORLANDO, Fla.- – We all know that August is hot in Central Florida. This year is no different. The average high temperature in Orlando is 92. The problem we are looking at as we are Forecasting Change in the next decade is an increase in streaks of hotter days. Not days that are average, but days above average. Those days will lead to the “30 year average high” going up. In August of the future, the average high will move from our current high of 92 to 93 then 94 and, someday, to 95. Check out this graph showing the highest number of consecutive days with a high of 95 degrees.

Longer hot streaks expected

If you work outside, I don’t have to explain to you the problem with that heating. If you are like me, and spend your working day inside, the concern becomes how to keep that inside temp cooled.

A/C Demand

Air conditioning is the best friend of anyone who lives here, but that friendship comes at a cost. For low income communities a lack of access to cooler air can become fatal in summer month. Air conditioning moves hot air outside and adds to the “Heat Island Effect” for population centers. Demand for air conditioning is projected by the Energy Information Administration to increase by 59% in U.S homes by 2050. That is only 30 years from now.