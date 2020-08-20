LIVE RADAR: Strong storms expected again in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will deal with the risk of severe storms Thursday afternoon.

There will be a 70% coverage of rain Thursday, with a high of 92, which is the average high for this time of year. The record high on this date is 100, set in 1921.

The main risk for Thursday’s storms, mainly after 2 p.m., will be lightning, strong winds and heavy downpours that could lead to minor flooding.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s for the next several days.

Rain chances stand at 60-70% Friday. There’s a 60% chance of rain Saturday.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 2.17.