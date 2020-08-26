Forecasting Change: “Summer” starting earlier across Central Florida

Orlando, Fla. – As Floridians we tend to like the weather a little on the warmer side. If you don’t like it tropical, chances are you don’t live here. But even with the love of warm weather most people don’t look forward to longer streaks of 90+ days. But that is what is happening with the changes in our climate. In the last 50 years in Orlando our “summer” days have grown. On average we now start getting past 90 degrees for a daytime high a full week earlier

90 degree days arriving earlier

This is happening all over the country. In some places it’s even worse than in Central Florida. Some cities now have a 15 day earlier start when it comes to 90 degree heat. The effect it is having is that it is shifting our seasons. It is compressing winter, and expanding summer.