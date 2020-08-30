Now three areas to watch in the tropics, no immediate threats to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – As you would expect this time of year, the tropics are filling up again. The system that will increase rain chances across Central Florida Sunday will have the chance to develop as it moves away from Florida in the coming days.

Another area east of the Lesser Antilles will have a chance to develop as it enters the Caribbean. This will likely impact Central America.

Closer to Africa, another tropical wave has the potential to slowly develop as it moves east. This would be one to be mindful of after Labor Day.

Central Florida Forecast

Rain and storms will be likely Sunday with scattered storms in the morning and more widespread wet weather coming between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Clouds and rain will help keep temperatures in the 80s across most of Central Florida, but it will still be extremely humid.

Future radar

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

Expect more clouds than sun at the beach Sunday. Scattered shower and storm chances pick up after lunch with highs in the upper 80s. The rip current threat remains low, but always pay close attention when in the water.