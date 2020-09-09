LIVE TRACK: Tropical Storm Paulette and the rest of the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday marks the peak of the 2020 record-setting hurricane season, and the tropics aren’t disappointing as weather experts are currently tracking four systems.

Closest to Florida is an area of low pressure about 400 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next two days.

The low is slowly moving west-northwest toward the coast of the Carolinas. It will not directly impact Florida but will increase rain chances in the Orlando area.

Tropical Storm Paulette, meanwhile, has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving northwest and 9 mph. It’s currently about 1,500 miles from the Lesser Antilles.

Paulette will eventually make a turn to the north as it is steered by a big area of high pressure. It’s also a non-factor for Florida.

Behind Paulette is what is left of Tropical Storm Renee, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

Renee is moving at 16 mph to the west-northwest. It will make a turn to the north away from the Lesser Antilles because of that same area of high pressure.

Earlier this week, Rene became the earliest named "R" storm on record, breaking the previous mark set by Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave is forecast to emerge by Thursday off the coast of Africa.

Gradual development is expected once the system moves over water.

The hurricane center says it has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next five days.

It’s unclear as of now where exactly this potential system will head, so we’ll keep tabs on it.

The next named storm will be Sally. After that, the only names left are Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

If all 26 names are used, storms will then be named for letters of the Greek alphabet. The last time that happened was in 2005.