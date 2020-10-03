Rounds of heavy rain return to Central Florida, Flood Watch in effect through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – When it rains it pours. That will be the theme of the weekend. A good chunk of Central Florida, especially inland, will be dry for a lot of Saturday. As tropical moisture surges in from the south, rain and storm chances increase. The most widespread and heaviest rain will fall along the coast Saturday.

Flood potential

Future radar

Localized flooding will be possible especially along the coast Saturday.

Flood Potential Sunday

The heavy rain and flood threat expand inland Sunday. A flood watch is in effect until early Monday morning as several inches of rain could fall on already saturated ground.

Expected Rain

High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered storms continue Monday with temperatures warming back to the mid 80s.