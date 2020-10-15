When does that cooldown arrive? Here’s your pinpoint Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday will be a bit of a transitional day in Central Florida as more humid air returns with slight rain chances.

As a new front moves in Friday, rain chances increase.

Expect highs near 90 in Orlando on Thursday. The normal high on this date is 85. The record high is 93, set in 1919.

By the weekend, highs will be in the low to mid-80s, with morning lows in the 60s.

That cooler trend continues through next week.

We saw no official rain Wednesday, putting our surplus at 0.74 inches since January 1 and 3.75 inches since September.

Tracking the tropics

A weak area of low pressure near the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, well to the east of its center.

Strong upper-level winds are expected to continue to inhibit development while the system moves west-northwest over the next couple of days.

Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the next few days. The area has a 10% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a broad nontropical low pressure system is expected to form over the weekend, several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

Some slow development will be possible into early next week while the system moves southwest and then westw, passing about midway between Bermuda and the northern Lesser Antilles. This system has a 20% chance to develop over the next five days.