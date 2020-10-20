Sizzling September breaks records worldwide

Orlando, FLA. – This has been a year many people will remember but beyond the pandemic, 2020 could go down in the record books for being one of the hottest years ever recorded on Earth.

Sizzling September

The heat wave of 2020 has continued its trend through September, globally and locally in Florida.

Each official reporting station recorded above average heat. Many communities ran about a degree above normal, earning everyone a spot in the top 10 hottest Septembers on record.

Central Florida September 2020 Rankings

This sweltering September will also go down in the record books for being the hottest on record, globally. The average global temperature was 1.75 degrees above the 20th century average of 59 degrees.

Global September Temperatures 2020

According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, this value surpasses the average global temperature by 0.04 degrees. The previous record was tied between 2015 and 2016.

And it’s important to point out, that the 10 warmest Septembers have all occurred since 2005, with seven of those happening in the last seven years.

Temperatures All Trending Up for 2020

This September also is contributing to 2020′s trend as a remarkably hot year, with the year to date global temperatures running in second place for the hottest year on record.

By the end of September, the average global temperature sits only 0.07 degrees shy of the record set back in 2016.

January-September 2020 Global Temperatures

And this record-breaking year could also be a possibility for most of our official reporting stations in Central Florida. Check out where we stand as of mid-October.