Cheers! Another round of rain on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will pinpoint scattered off-and-on showers through Friday afternoon across Central Florida, with a 40% coverage of rain as more wind blows off the ocean and kicks up moisture.

We will also see a 40% coverage of rain once again on Saturday, but drier air will be working in on Sunday, leading to a 20% chance for rain.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s in the Orlando area on Friday and Saturday. Expect a high of 86 Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the end of the weekend and next week.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 83. The record high is 93, set in 1919.

As of now, rain chances will remain at 20% most of next week.

Orlando now has a yearly rain surplus of 1.44 inches.