Hop on the weather roller coaster Halloween weekend

Back to the 80s ahead of another cold front Sunday evening

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Warming up for the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – The weather will be scare free for the most part across Central Florida. After a crisp, festive start temperatures warm quickly into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few extra clouds will build in through the evening, but the full moon’s light will shine through.

Late in the afternoon and evening, a stray shower will be possible, mainly along the coast. Any shower that develops will be short-lived. Most of Central Florida will be dry.

Future radar
Another cold front will help to squeeze out a few showers Sunday while also ushering in a reinforcing shot of cool air to start the work week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will return.

Beach and boating forecast:

There is an elevated threat for rip currents Halloween weekend
The rip current threat will be elevated Halloween weekend with building waves through Saturday. A few showers will be possible with an increasing breeze off of the Atlantic.

Boating forecast
A small craft advisory is in effect off of the east coast of Florida 20-60 nautical miles out at sea. Seas will build to 6-8 feet. Use caution this weekend with increasing winds to 20-30 mph.

Tropical update:

Another tropical depression is likely to develop this weekend. For more on the tropics click here.

