Summer break: Front brings cool temps, blustery conditions to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing the coolest air of the season thus far.

Now that a front has cleared Central Florida, temperatures are dropping.

Orlando will reach a high in the low 70s Monday under sunny skies. The average high on this date is 81. The record high is 92, set in 1919.

We will see even cooler air Tuesday morning as the front continues to move in behind a north wind.

Most of Central Florida will start off in the 50s Tuesday, with some areas in our northern zones in the 40s.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s for the next couple of days.

Rain returns to the forecast on Thursday.

Orlando saw a record amount of rainfall for Nov. 1, with 2.18 inches falling. The city’s yearly rain surplus now stands at 3.10 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

We are only watching one area in the tropics.

Hurricane Eta, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, is moving west at 12 mph and will possibly make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in South America and eventually head to San Salvador.

Some models, however, take the system back into the Gulf of Mexico next week.