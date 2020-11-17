Hello, perfect (weather). Nice to see you again

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are enjoying a cooler start Tuesday after a front brought drier air with north winds behind it.

Expect temperatures in the 50s and 60s across much of Central Florida.

We will see plenty of sunshine, with highs reaching the 70s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 78. The record high is 89, set in 1957.

Highs will stay in the 70s, with no rain chances, for the rest of the week.

By the end of the weekend, highs will be near 80, with slight rain chances.

Pinpointing the tropics

Hurricane Iota made landfall on the coast of northeastern Nicaragua late Monday night and is expected to bring catastrophic damage to the same part of Central America battered by Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago. The storm was downgraded to a Category 4 just before making landfall.

Iota struck near the town of Haulover, about 30 miles south of Puerto Cabezas, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just less than the 157 mph winds needed to be a Category 5, the most powerful ranking a hurricane can have.

Meanwhile, a new area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the system moves slowly west or west-southwest across the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Currently, the National Hurricane Center says there’s a 40% chance the storm develops tropical characteristics over the next five days.