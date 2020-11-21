Umbrella on standby: Dodging downpours through the weekend

Orlando, Fla. – This weekend is by no means a washout, but downpours will move onshore Saturday and Sunday as an easterly breeze off of the Atlantic continues. The wind will continue to be gusty at times through the evening, but it will gradually relax getting into Sunday. Wind gusts will be on the order of 20-25 mph.

Highs will hang out around 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

A few more downpours and a stray thunderstorm will be around Sunday before drying out for much of Thanksgiving week. Highs return to the low 80s next week.

Thanksgiving forecast:

Temperatures look to warm back into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. The weather looks to cooperate for eating Thanksgiving dinner outside.

Beach and boating forecast:

The surf remains rough and the rip current threat remains high. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a continued northeast breeze. A small craft advisory remains in effect through at least Sunday afternoon.

Conditions in he Atlantic remain hazardous.

Tropical update:

For the first time in a long time the tropics are quieting and showing signs of shutting down. There is a slight chance for development over the next five days out in the middle of the Atlantic, but it will have no impact on the U.S.