Window-opening weather returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It really doesn’t get much better than this weather wise as we roll into a holiday week.

After a gloomy and, at times, wet weekend, the payoff is coming. There may be a stray shower along the coast Monday, but sunshine will increase in Central Florida.

Temperatures won’t drop much behind a cold front moving through Central Florida, but it will usher in more refreshing air by Monday evening.

Less humid air, dew points in the 50s arrive later Monday

Highs climb into the upper 70s and skies remain clear Monday night as temperatures cool back into the 50s northwest of I-4 and the low 60s across most of the region. The Brevard coast will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s by early Tuesday morning.

More sun will be around Tuesday. The sunny weather sticks around through Thanksgiving. Highs Thursday top out around 80 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day forecast

A slight chance of showers returns Friday.

Tropical Update

Five day tropical development

The tropics remain relatively quiet as we enter the home stretch of hurricane season.

There is a slight chance of tropical development near Bermuda over the next five days as a disturbance lifts north out of the Turks and Caicos.

There are no threats to the Florida or the U.S. at this time.

Hurricane season runs through Nov 30.